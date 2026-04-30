'Conflict costs': Failure to manage community opposition a material risk for renewables developers

Local backlash can lead to 'hidden bill' from delays, redesigns, penalties, and lost project opportunities that erode clean energy portfolio values, study warns
Community opposition to renewable energy projects is leading to often-untracked costs from delays, redesigns, financing penalties, reputational damage, and lost project opportunities, which can result...
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