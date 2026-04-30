'Conflict costs': Failure to manage community opposition a material risk for renewables developers

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Local backlash can lead to 'hidden bill' from delays, redesigns, penalties, and lost project opportunities that erode clean energy portfolio values, study warns

Community opposition to renewable energy projects is leading to often-untracked costs from delays, redesigns, financing penalties, reputational damage, and lost project opportunities, which can result...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'No longer distant or theoretical': How nature loss is eroding the foundations of financial stability

Study: Plant-based mince and meatballs a third cheaper than meat options

More on Energy

'The time is now': Santa Marta Conference closes with pledge to deliver new wave of fossil fuel transition roadmaps
Energy

'The time is now': Santa Marta Conference closes with pledge to deliver new wave of fossil fuel transition roadmaps

Inaugural Conference on Transitioning Away From Fossil Fuels advances plans for national and regional roadmaps, as Tuvalu and Ireland agree to co-host next summit

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 April 2026 • 4 min read
Octopus Energy expands Tenant Power tariff to 30 more social homes
Energy

Octopus Energy expands Tenant Power tariff to 30 more social homes

Octopus partners with Muirhouse Housing Association in Scotland to offer reduced bills for social housing tenants and financial incentives for landlords to install green technologies

Amber Rolt
clock 30 April 2026 • 3 min read
'As warm as the African savannah': Chester Zoo installs heat pumps for zebras, ostriches, and antelopes
Energy

'As warm as the African savannah': Chester Zoo installs heat pumps for zebras, ostriches, and antelopes

Mitsubishi Electric installs range of renewable heating and cooling systems to support Chester Zoo's decarbonisation drive

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 April 2026 • 2 min read