Building trust and transparency in the race to net zero: Lessons from the frontline

As the UK accelerates towards net zero, the renewable energy landscape is evolving at unprecedented speed. Solar farms, storage systems, and large-scale infrastructure are scaling rapidly - and with that growth comes a crucial challenge: maintaining trust, transparency, and authentic collaboration across every stakeholder group.

BusinessGreen's latest LIVE! Podcast explored what effective ESG partnerships look like in practice - and why early, meaningful engagement is the cornerstone of successful sustainability projects.

The message from the experts, Equans and Low Carbon, is clear: climate action today isn't just a moral responsibility; it's a strategic imperative. For projects to succeed - socially, environmentally, and commercially - sustainability professionals must move beyond "tick-box" engagement and build genuine partnerships with communities, clients, and regulators from day one.

The discussion highlighted practical insights:

Start engagement early - transparency builds trust and helps anticipate community concerns.

Think long-term - projects span decades; communication must too.

Measure what matters - ESG performance and biodiversity gains are as critical as cost and timing.

Share lessons learned - knowledge exchange between developers, local authorities, and partners strengthens collective outcomes.

Empower education - inviting schools and local groups to understand renewable projects fosters awareness and support.

WATCH NOW: