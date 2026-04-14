Hope Solutions' founder and director explains how there is still a disconnect between lived experiences and recognising their climate links
Hope Solutions is a consultancy that helps shape environmental strategies within the live events, music, media, and entertainment sectors. Founder and director Luke Howell has worked on a host of major...
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