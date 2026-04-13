Greggs sets sights on net zero energy by 2030

Chain serves up fresh climate and waste pledges, as it confirms it has more than halved emissions intensity since 2019
Greggs has today announced it plans to bake net zero Scope 2 emissions from energy use into its business by 2030, as part of an update revealing how the high street mainstay has already cut its emissions...
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