Unlocking nature-based solutions for a sustainable future

BusinessGreen's latest Nature and Biodiversity series, produced in association with National Parks Partnerships, explores how businesses can help protect some of the UK's most iconic landscapes whilst making real impact in achieving the nation's ambitious environmental targets.

The UK is working towards a 68 per cent reduction in emissions and protecting 30 per cent of land and sea for biodiversity by 2030 – and the role of the private sector has never been more critical.

National Parks, covering 10 per cent of the UK's land area, present unparalleled opportunities for companies to invest in nature-based solutions. Initiatives such as woodland creation and peatland restoration not only contribute to carbon sequestration but also enhance biodiversity and support local communities.​

For businesses, the opportunity is twofold: to invest in projects that deliver measurable carbon and biodiversity outcomes, and to build strategies that reflect the growing demand for authentic, long-term environmental impact.

This site brings together insight, case studies and expert perspectives to help companies align commercial goals with climate action on the ground.

Explore how organisations can collaborate with National Parks Partnerships to achieve tangible environmental outcomes, strengthen ESG credentials, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

