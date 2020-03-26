climate change
Comic Relief gets serious about tackling the climate emergency
Comic Relief, which banned fossil fuel investments last year, has joined more than 30 charities that have signed the Funder Commitment on Climate Change
Climate threats sweep the board in 2020 global risk ranking
For the first time top five long-term risks facing world are environment and climate related, latest report from World Economic Forum reveals
Public believe farmers should do more to cut emissions, YouGov survey suggests
Poll finds British public feel farmers aren't doing enough to tackle the environmental impact of their industry
Climate change: Six positive news stories from 2019
Academics highlight the positive climate stories of 2019
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART ONE: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
Climate change is most important issue for 18-25 year olds globally
Global survey by Amnesty International finds climate change leads as the most commonly cited concern among young adults
Oxfam: Every two seconds climate change forces a person from their home
New research lays bare scale of disruption already underway as a result of the climate crisis
'Lightning rod issue': Leaked documents reveal US refusal to discuss climate change in trade talks
Leaked documents reveal US officials would not accept references to climate change in any UK trade agreement
Politicians should prioritise climate action over economic growth, UK consumers say
More than 70 per cent of UK consumers say slower economic growth is a price worth paying to save the planet
'Life expectancy will be compromised': Climate emergency threatens lifelong health, doctors warn
Climate change will shape the health of an entire generation, with gains in well-being and life expectancy compromised, health experts fear
HSBC: Climate-related health costs could near $10tr by 2050
Climate impacts are set to exacerbate strain that ageing populations are already placing on health systems in 11 key emerging economies, according to a major new report from HSBC
Election 2019: Greens promise £100bn climate spending blitz
Party aims to build on its strong showing at recent elections, with plan to invest £100bn a year in driving the net zero transition
Calls for climate debate backed by Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, and Greens
Pressure growing on Conservatives to engage with calls for a dedicated leaders' debate on climate change
Schroders: Climate change key topic as investors embrace sustainable investment
Scepticism about the value of sustainable investment is declining worldwide, data from asset management giant's latest survey shows
Social media: Climate change among top concerns of leading CEOs
Data reveals big jump in number of Twitter conversations from top executives
'A year of action': COP President Claire Perry O'Neill talks up plans for 2020
UN climate talks in Glasgow will be an 'everyone in' COP, Claire Perry O'Neill tells BusinessGreen Leaders Summit
Court of Appeal hears case against Heathrow expansion
Net zero goal makes case against Heathrow expansion far stronger, campaigners claim
'Next five years are critical': Report urges government to beef up green heat plans
The government must 'step on the gas' to scale innovation in green heat, think tank says
The XR effect: How the investment sector is shifting cash towards low-carbon industries
As climate protestors head to The City, growing numbers of investors are flexing their financial muscle to address climate issues
Sustainable bonds and green economy marks: London Stock Exchange beefs up sustainable investment offerings
Initiatives aim to support companies with sustainable business models and investors who are increasingly focusing on environmental products and services
IMF: Global carbon tax 'single most powerful way' to tackle climate crisis
Much stronger fiscal policies are urgently needed to lower carbon emissions, according to International Monetary Fund
'Possible': Climate charity 10:10 rebrands and unveils 'National Climate Service' proposal
Organisation behind solar powered railways celebrates 10th birthday and announces new name and brand
Environment Agency targets net zero by 2030
Regulator aims to become net zero by 2030 and is looking at moving to 'absolute zero' by 2050
Cities commit to climate-friendly food procurement
Eating more sustainably and avoiding food waste could cut greenhouse gas emissions from food by more than 60 per cent, according to the C40 Cities group