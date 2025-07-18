INEOS completes £30m hydrogen conversion to cut Hull site emissions by 75 per cent

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
INEOS Acetyls Hull - Credit: INEOS
Image:

INEOS Acetyls Hull - Credit: INEOS

Petrochemical giant converts chemical manufacturing facility to run on hydrogen instead of fossil gas

Petrochemical giant INEOS has completed a £30m project to convert its Hull manufacturing site to run on clean-burning hydrogen instead of natural gas, slashing the site's carbon emissions by 75 per cent...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: 'Circular-native' businesses growing faster than linear competitors

'UK first': Edinburgh International Festival achieves BSI Net Zero Pathway verification

More on Infrastructure

INEOS completes £30m hydrogen conversion to cut Hull site emissions by 75 per cent
Energy

INEOS completes £30m hydrogen conversion to cut Hull site emissions by 75 per cent

Petrochemical giant converts chemical manufacturing facility to run on hydrogen instead of fossil gas

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 July 2025 • 2 min read
Tata Steel UK breaks ground on £1.25bn electric arc furnace
Infrastructure

Tata Steel UK breaks ground on £1.25bn electric arc furnace

Construction begins on high-profile project to replace coal fired blast furnace at South Wales steelworks with low carbon electric arc furnace

Amber Rolt
clock 15 July 2025 • 3 min read
Derby heat network plans secure £100m funding boost
Infrastructure

Derby heat network plans secure £100m funding boost

Developer 1Energy commits £100m of private capital to project, building on £23m in government backing

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 July 2025 • 3 min read