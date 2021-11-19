Target setting to achieve net zero: Science Based Targets vs PAS2060

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: What are the best pathways for firms looking to achieve net zero, and which standards and certification processes should they choose?

Achieving carbon neutrality is a key objective for many organisations as they strive to combat climate change. But what are the best pathways to reaching these ambitious targets? It is an increasingly important decision for firms of all shapes and sizes, as the corporate world seeks to navigate the complex path to environmental sustainability while avoiding the risk of engaging in 'greenwashing'.

Taking two leading verification standards as a jumping off point - the PAS2060 and Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) - a host of leading experts sat down to earlier this week to explore this crucial question as part of a webinar hosted by BusinessGreen in association with EQUANS. 

Chaired by BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray, the session sought to evaluate the differences and opportunities of each standard, assess the suitability of each standard for different organisations across sectors, and look at how these standards can be implemented effectively to demonstrate full net zero status.

The wide-ranging discussion featured Angus Butcher, carbon and compliance consultant at EQUANS; Cynthia Cummis, director of private sector climate mitigation at US NGO the World Resources Institute (WRI); and Erika Rankin, head of public solutions at EQUANS. The full webinar can be watched again in full above.

This video webinar was hosted in association with EQUANS.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

We can't let markets decide the future of removing carbon from the atmosphere

Businesses must rethink their values and revalue their assets to reach net zero

Most read
01

Accenture and Envision Group team up for net zero services push

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

COP26: Countries reach historic agreement to tackle fossil fuels and accelerate climate action

13 November 2021 • 7 min read
04

In defence of COP26

15 November 2021 • 13 min read
05

Taking the positives from COP26

12 November 2021 • 9 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

'Transparency drives accountability': Inside the drive to standardise corporate climate target setting
Carbon Accounting

'Transparency drives accountability': Inside the drive to standardise corporate climate target setting

BusinessGreen webinar sees experts from EQUANS and WRI weigh up the benefits of climate target setting accreditation schemes

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 November 2021 • 6 min read
Royal Pharmaceutical Society pledges to divest from fossil fuels
Investment

Royal Pharmaceutical Society pledges to divest from fossil fuels

The president of the RPS said the group had taken the decision to alter its investment strategy in the latest win for the global divestment campaign

Bea Tridimas
clock 18 November 2021 • 2 min read
ASOS Circular Design Guidebook offers designers and brands details on material choices, recycling techniques and zero-waste cutting methods
Management

ASOS launch circular fashion guide for designers and brands

As part of its on-going partnership with Centre for Sustainable Fashion, the e-commerce site has published an online resource

Bea Tridimas
clock 17 November 2021 • 2 min read