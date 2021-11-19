Target setting to achieve net zero: Science Based Targets vs PAS2060

Achieving carbon neutrality is a key objective for many organisations as they strive to combat climate change. But what are the best pathways to reaching these ambitious targets? It is an increasingly important decision for firms of all shapes and sizes, as the corporate world seeks to navigate the complex path to environmental sustainability while avoiding the risk of engaging in 'greenwashing'.

Taking two leading verification standards as a jumping off point - the PAS2060 and Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) - a host of leading experts sat down to earlier this week to explore this crucial question as part of a webinar hosted by BusinessGreen in association with EQUANS.

Chaired by BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray, the session sought to evaluate the differences and opportunities of each standard, assess the suitability of each standard for different organisations across sectors, and look at how these standards can be implemented effectively to demonstrate full net zero status.

The wide-ranging discussion featured Angus Butcher, carbon and compliance consultant at EQUANS; Cynthia Cummis, director of private sector climate mitigation at US NGO the World Resources Institute (WRI); and Erika Rankin, head of public solutions at EQUANS. The full webinar can be watched again in full above.

This video webinar was hosted in association with EQUANS.