'Progress will not be linear': Amazon confirms emissions rose last year, despite wave of clean tech milestones

Annual sustainability report reveals tech giant's total emissions rose six per cent in 2024, even as carbon intensity fell four per cent
Amazon yesterday published its annual sustainability report, confirming its emissions rose six per cent in 2024 on the back of continued growth and the drive to increase data centre capacity. The update...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis