Octopus to build green refuelling forecourt at leading mobility R&D park

Octopus Energy is to bring together its Hydrogen and Renewables businesses to develop a green refuelling forecourt at MIRA Technology Park (MTP) in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

The mobility technology R&D Park confirmed plans this week to develop a green forecourt, which will provide hydrogen fuel and EV charging to over 40 businesses that develop zero-carbon automotive technologies at the site.

The on-site hydrogen supply aims to support and catalyse the increasing number of businesses exploring green hydrogen solutions.

"Transport is responsible for a third of all man-made carbon emissions in the UK, and while we are making headway in electrifying cars, we need hydrogen to clean up those sectors that cannot be decarbonised through batteries alone," said William Rowe, founder and CEO of Octopus Hydrogen.

"MIRA Technology Park's customers are at the forefront of this revolution in sustainable transport and we are delighted to be bringing Octopus Energy Groups capabilities together to deliver both onsite solar electricity and green hydrogen production and refuelling."

As part of the forecourt, Octopus Hydrogen will build green hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure on site, which is expected to generate enough hydrogen to fuel 60 cars a day. Alongside this, Octopus Renewables will build a 7MW solar farm to generate renewable electricity for the new facility.

Octopus Hydrogen also aims to build capacity to store liquid hydrogen as part of a second phase of development for the forecourt.

"The integrated green hydrogen and EV charging station is the best representation of the complementary nature of these technologies," Rowe said. "This is the first deliverable in our future plans with MIRA Technology Park that includes the ambition to bring liquid hydrogen refuelling on stream in the future."

Jack Bartlett, head of commercial & partnerships at MIRA Technology Park, welcomed the new plans. "The infrastructure that Octopus is bringing to MTP will be another great enabler for our customers and the engineers at HORIBA MIRA to accelerate the development and adoption of clean, green hydrogen technologies to power the way society will move," he said. "This new capability meshes neatly into our wider post-carbon energy and electrification competencies and will add yet more momentum to the calibre of mobility technology companies that are electing to make MIRA Technology Park their home."

Additional EV chargers are to be installed on the forecourt to supplement Octopus's green fuel infrastructure, adding to the Park's existing network of 70 charge points.

The news came as Octopus Renewables also announced this week that it has started construction on the Cumberhead Project, an estimated £75m venture to develop a 50MW wind farm in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust completed the acquisition of the Cumberhead Wind Farm from RDC Partners LLP in September and aims for the farm to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company has also entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kimberly Clark Limited, the UK parent company of household brands, such as, Andrex, Kleenex, and Huggies for the provision of clean electricity generated from the site. The Cumberhead Project could provide nearly 80 per cent of the electricity needed to manufacture Kimberley Clark's products in the UK, the companies said.

Phil Austin, chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, said: "We are pleased to complete on this acquisition and commence the construction of the Cumberhead Wind Farm in Scotland. The Cumberhead project will add a significant onshore wind asset to our diverse portfolio, and is expected to provide attractive levels of income for shareholders once operational. We are also pleased to announce the Power Purchase Agreement with Kimberly-Clark and its many UK leading consumer brands, helping this well-known business to transition to renewable energy."