GRI unveils updated climate and energy reporting standards

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Global Reporting Initiative announces revamped climate and energy corporate reporting standards

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has today released new Climate Change and Energy Standards reporting guidelines, which have been updated to help companies better disclose information on climate and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Investors call on chemical industry to phase out hazardous chemicals

Nestlé cocoa support programme boosts yields for farmers by 18 per cent

More on Carbon Accounting

Consumer Goods Forum launches new climate reporting framework
Carbon Accounting

Consumer Goods Forum launches new climate reporting framework

New framework designed to help retailers better track and report on Scope 3 supply chain emissions and deforestation

Amber Rolt
clock 13 June 2025 • 2 min read
Over 600 financial firms now committed to PCAF carbon reporting standard
Carbon Accounting

Over 600 financial firms now committed to PCAF carbon reporting standard

Industry-led Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials reveals it has secured signatories representing more than $100tr in financial assets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 May 2025 • 2 min read
Survey: UK C-suite leaders 'overconfident' about meeting value chain emissions reporting requirements
Carbon Accounting

Survey: UK C-suite leaders 'overconfident' about meeting value chain emissions reporting requirements

New study highlights potential disconnect between company's goals and their ability to tackle Scope 3 emissions and comply with more demanding reporting requirements

Amber Rolt
clock 30 May 2025 • 3 min read