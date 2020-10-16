The Big Questions: RES Group

VIDEO: Chief executive of Renewable Energy Systems' Ivor Catto takes our questions on the importance of clean energy, industry trends, and hopes for reaching net zero

RES Group - Renewable Energy Systems - is one of the world's largest independent developers of solar, wind and storage projects, with over 18GW in its portfolio.

Ahead of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, for which RES Group is in the running for both the coveted Company of the Decade and Renewable Project of the Year awards, the firm's CEO Ivor Catto answered our Big Questions on the net zero transition, the big trends ahead, and the hope of averting climate catastrophe to build a greener society.

