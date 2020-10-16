Skills provision: Tackling the missing link in the UK's clean growth ambitions
The government urgently needs to tackle the low carbon skills deficit if the UK is to put itself on track for net zero emissions, writes the Aldersgate Group's Nick Molho
The transition towards a net zero emissions economy comes with a significant job creation potential. National Grid estimates, for example, that the transition to a net zero emission economy could create...
More news
Shipping: Green groups urge UN to raise climate ambition ahead of crucial global meeting
IMO talks geared at deciding how to deliver on shipping sector's 2030 decarbonisation target are once again courting controversy, with green groups warning that current proposals fall far short of global climate goals
Net Zero Festival: What role can sport play in the net zero transition?
VIDEO: In the second of our three Glimpses reports looking at potential net zero gamechangers, BusinessGreen looks at the role for sport in catalysing the world's net zero transition
Net Zero Festival: The scientific case for net zero
VIDEO: Leading climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh underscores the planetary urgency, challenge and benefits of shifting to a net zero economy
The Big Questions: RES Group
VIDEO: Chief executive of Renewable Energy Systems' Ivor Catto takes our questions on the importance of clean energy, industry trends, and hopes for reaching net zero