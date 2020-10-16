Skills provision: Tackling the missing link in the UK's clean growth ambitions

  • Nick Molho, Aldersgate Group
The government urgently needs to tackle the low carbon skills deficit if the UK is to put itself on track for net zero emissions, writes the Aldersgate Group﻿'s Nick Molho

The transition towards a net zero emissions economy comes with a significant job creation potential. National Grid estimates, for example, that the transition to a net zero emission economy could create...

