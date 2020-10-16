Net Zero Festival: The scientific case for net zero

VIDEO: Leading climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh underscores the planetary urgency, challenge and benefits of shifting to a net zero economy

Dr Emily Shuckburgh OBE is a hugely respected climate scientist and communicator, who as director of Cambridge University's Cambridge Zero Programme, is working to put the world leading institution on a path to net zero emissions.

A former head of data science at the British Antarctic Survey, and the co-author of a recent book on climate change with the Prince of Wales, Shuckburgh has vast experience and knowledge of the physical impacts human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are having on the planet.

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Shuckburgh provided the scientific case for a net zero emissions, highlighting key data showing the sheer urgency, challenge and benefits of shifting away from a high carbon to a low carbon economy.

Her full speech and slides - which are essential viewing for anyone keen to understand the case for net zero - can be watched in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.