BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: When the rubber hits the road

How top corporates are navigating the transition to zero emission fleets

This exclusive whitepaper provides invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities that define the switch to EVs, drawing in direct testimony from fleet and sustainability managers working at the cutting edge of the transition. From EV procurement and cost of ownership calculations to infrastructure requirements and employee engagement, this report dives into all the key issues facing companies considering a switch to a zero-emission fleet and offers invaluable guidance on how to overcome the various roadblocks.

