COP27: PM signals he may attend Climate Summit as Boris Johnson considers appearance

Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
Sunak leaving for his first PMQs on October 26 | Credit: Number 10, Flickr
Image:

Sunak leaving for his first PMQs on October 26 | Credit: Number 10, Flickr

Rishi Sunak’s team indicates he may attend Egypt climate talks in wake of internal criticism over decision to avoid crucial summit

Rishi Sunak may make an appearance at the COP27 Climate Summit after all, with the Prime Minister said to be rethinking last week's decision to snub the high profile conference in Sharm El Sheikh...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

From missed targets to regulations at risk: Is Rishi Sunak's government really prepared to protect nature?

Reports: Britishvolt secures last-minute funding boost to avoid collapse

Most read
01

Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

28 October 2022 • 5 min read
02

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

27 October 2022 • 4 min read
03

GFANZ cuts partnership with UN's Race to Zero campaign

28 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Veritas Capital swoops for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in $3.1bn deal

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

31 October 2022 • 4 min read

More on Policy

From missed targets to regulations at risk: Is Rishi Sunak's government really prepared to protect nature?
Policy

From missed targets to regulations at risk: Is Rishi Sunak's government really prepared to protect nature?

Green groups warn delay is at risk of becoming 'the default culture' at Defra, as Environment Agency boss backs calls for environmental regulation 'done right'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 November 2022 • 9 min read
Green reshuffle: Pow, Goldsmith, and Callanan return to key green roles
Politics

Green reshuffle: Pow, Goldsmith, and Callanan return to key green roles

Rishi Sunak has rounded out his first reshuffle with the reappointment of a number of experienced ministers to crucial green roles

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 November 2022 • 3 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Policy

'Now is the time to future-proof our economy': Trade Secretary hails £20bn in green investment

Kemi Badenoch to highlight surge in clean energy investment at Green Trade and Investment Expo in Gateshead

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 November 2022 • 3 min read