Climate risks 'no longer peripheral' to inflation and monetary policy

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra warns monetary tightening 'cannot address the underlying shortage of energy or food' caused by climate impacts
Climate-related risks are "no longer peripheral" to inflation and macroeconomic stability, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has warned. Swati Dhingra said recent energy...
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