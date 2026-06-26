Climate risks 'no longer peripheral' to inflation and monetary policy

clock • 2 min read
Swati Dhingra (second from back left) sits on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, which is charged with keeping inflation as close to two per cent as possible.
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Swati Dhingra (second from back left) sits on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, which is charged with keeping inflation as close to two per cent as possible.

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra warns monetary tightening 'cannot address the underlying shortage of energy or food' caused by climate impacts

Climate-related risks are "no longer peripheral" to inflation and macroeconomic stability, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has warned. Swati Dhingra said recent energy...

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