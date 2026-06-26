Heat Ready London: Sadiq Khan launches capital's first ever extreme heat plan

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New strategy aims to protect those at highest risk, retrofit buildings, boost access to cooling spaces, and improve infrastructure resilience

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has unveiled the city's first ever plan to adapt to increasingly frequent and severe heatwaves, as the capital faces an unprecedented red alert for extreme heat for the third...

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