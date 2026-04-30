Rethinking business travel: Why better systems will lead to sustainable routes

Access to consistent emissions data allows businesses to see where progress is being made and where further opportunities exist, writes Sophie Fleming from Trainline Business
For most businesses the challenge is no longer communicating why sustainability goals matter but understanding why progress remains inconsistent. This disconnect is particularly apparent in the everyday...
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