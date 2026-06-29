NAO warns 'significant work' required on HS2 reset

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
NAO warns 'significant work' required on HS2 reset

Latest report on delayed high speed rail projects warns government needs to ensure promised reset finally puts troubled project on 'stable footing'

The National Audit Office (NAO) has today published a report arguing that while the government and HS2 Ltd have made progress with plans to 'reset' the troubled HS2 high speed rail project, 'significant...

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