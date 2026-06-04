Rail industry warns electrification is 'essential' for energy security and net zero

New report from Railway Industry Assocation argues a programme-based approached to electrification could reduce infrastructure delivery costs by a third
The rail industry has this week urged the government to back a new wave of electrification projects, arguing investment is "essential" for curbing costs, delivering on net zero goals, and improving performance...
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