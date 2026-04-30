Octopus Energy expands Tenant Power tariff to 30 more social homes

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Octopus partners with Muirhouse Housing Association in Scotland to offer reduced bills for social housing tenants and financial incentives for landlords to install green technologies

Octopus Energy has partnered with Muirhouse Housing Association to extend its 'Tenant Power' tariff to over 30 social homes in Scotland, offering financial savings for residents and incentives for landlords...

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