The evolving role of climate attribution science in legal action against corporates

Attribution science is increasingly being used as part of litigation claims to seek redress for climate-related harms and a reduction in emissions, writes Stewarts lawyer Frances Baird
Globally, there is a steady rise in the use of litigation to seek redress for climate-related harms and a reduction in emissions. To succeed, lawyers must work with climate scientists, as developments...
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