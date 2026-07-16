Paula Radcliffe urges sports industry to lead fight against air pollution

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Breathe Cities
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Credit: Breathe Cities

Three-time London Marathon winner suggests running and sports events can make the dangers of poor air quality and extreme heat more tangible

Former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe has called for sporting events to take place at the "safest and the healthiest" times for athletes, as heatwaves, climate impacts, and poor air quality...

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