Reports: AI energy underestimates could threaten UK carbon targets

Officials quietly upgrade estimates for emissions impact of AI data centres over the next decade
The government has raised its estimates for the carbon emissions footprint of new AI technologies by a factor of more than 100, fuelling fears a new wave of data centres could threaten the UK climate goals....
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