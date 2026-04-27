Study: Positive social and ecological 'tipping points' can spark rapid nature recovery

Stimulating ecosystem recovery, transforming social-ecological systems, and changing consumption patterns can help regenerate the environment and tackle the drivers of nature loss, new analysis claims
A host of positive social and ecological 'tipping points' could spark rapid nature recovery and boost action to protect and restore the environment, in line with national and international goals to reverse...
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