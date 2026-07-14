Oil prices hit one-month high, as Trump announces renewed Strait of Hormuz blockade

Oil prices now 12 per cent higher than they were on Friday, as fears grow that ceasefire between the US and Iran has collapsed
Oil prices surged have surged again, after US President Donald Trump announced the US would reinstate a military blockade on Iranian ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz and impose a new levy...
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