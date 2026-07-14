Friendship's Runa Khan: 'Every failure taught us to think holistically'

Friendship founder and executive director reflects on winning the 2025 Earthshot Prize, and why sustainability begins with controlling one's wants
Runa Khan founded Friendship in 2002, drawing from her experience of working in education, tourism, business, and communication to help vulnerable communities across Bangladesh to deploy climate resilience...
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