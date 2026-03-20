The current economic and political climate may tempt some firms to defer climate investment, but the arithmetic points in the opposite direction - inaction risks higher costs, disrupted supply chains, constrained market access, writes Iain Clunie from the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership
While we're finally seeing the sun in the UK for the first time in 2026 after a long, wet winter, the political mood on climate has distinctly darkened. A general rightward shift in the Overton window...
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