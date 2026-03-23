The the BG team discusses the impact of the latest developments in the Middle East on the UK and its low carbon economy, and reacts to the release of Defra’s Land Use Framework for England
In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing, James and Michael sift through a growing number of reports detailing the profound impacts of the escalating conflict in the Middle East – including the potential...
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