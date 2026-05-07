PepsiCo backs green hydrogen-based fertiliser plans

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New collaboration with Fertiberia builds on successful trial in Spain and Portugal where corn farming emissions were cut by up to 20 per cent

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has this week announced a long-term agreement with Fertiberia to scale up the use of low carbon fertiliser across European farmland, as part of efforts to slash supply chain...

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