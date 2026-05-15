Cornish Metals secures £52m loan to help reopen tin mine

National Wealth Fund to provide further £35m on top of previous strategic multi-million-pound investment in support of critical minerals project
Cornish Metals has secured additional public funding to upgrade and reopen its South Crofty tin mine in Redruth through a new £52m shareholder loan from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and metals investor...
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