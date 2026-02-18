How the UK's protected landscapes can help bolster business resilience

clock • 6 min read

Partnerships between land custodians and the private sector can provide credible routes for investment in nature recovery, write National Parks Partnership CEO Catherine Hawkins and National Landscapes Association CEO John Watkins

For years, nature loss has been framed as a moral issue. Increasingly, it is becoming something else: a material business risk. Flood, fire, supply chain fragility, workforce wellbeing, rising insurance...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Biodiversity

How Ponda is using wetland restoration to create biomaterials for clothing
Biodiversity

How Ponda is using wetland restoration to create biomaterials for clothing

Julian Ellis-Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ponda, explains how climate innovation sits at the intersection of science, policy, and commercial reality, and why progress depends on aligning those forces

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 February 2026 • 5 min read
Businesses urged to align decision-making with 'environmental reality'
Biodiversity

Businesses urged to align decision-making with 'environmental reality'

Business leaders face calls to respond to escalating nature-related risks revealed by landmark report from the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 February 2026 • 4 min read
'Scientific reality check': Businesses warned they 'risk extinction' as nature loss accelerates
Biodiversity

'Scientific reality check': Businesses warned they 'risk extinction' as nature loss accelerates

Landmark report from Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services warns continued failure to account for nature-related risks threatens catastrophic economic fallout

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 February 2026 • 6 min read