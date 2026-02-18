Microsoft hits 2025 goal to match electricity demand with renewables

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

US tech giant has contracted 40GW of clean energy capacity to meet its growing power needs worldwide, as part of its goal to become a 'carbon negative' company by 2030

Microsoft claims to have achieved a key target to match 100 per cent of its annual global electricity consumption with renewables last year, as US tech giant pushes forward with its bid to become 'carbon...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

BNEF: Battery storage costs hit record low despite 2025 clean tech headwinds

Study: One-in-nine new homes built in England's flood-risk areas

More on Energy

BNEF: Battery storage costs hit record low despite 2025 clean tech headwinds
Energy

BNEF: Battery storage costs hit record low despite 2025 clean tech headwinds

However costs of battery storage, solar and wind are all still set to fall by 2035 despite last year's price flux, according to BloombergNEF

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 February 2026 • 4 min read
'Negative spiral': Hydrogen sector warns UK policy delays risk scuppering investment
Energy

'Negative spiral': Hydrogen sector warns UK policy delays risk scuppering investment

UK Hydrogen Energy Association calls for cross-ministerial action to prevent further delays to funding allocation rounds and a national strategy refresh

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 February 2026 • 5 min read
IEA: Battery tech dominates global energy innovation in 2025
Energy

IEA: Battery tech dominates global energy innovation in 2025

More than 150 energy technology breakthroughs identified in new IEA report, which highlights how energy security has emerged as a leading driver of innovation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 February 2026 • 4 min read