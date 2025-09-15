What your salad can tell you about the cost of climate resilience

clock • 3 min read

Businesses must develop strategies for climate change adaptation with the same urgency as decarbonisation, writes Viridor Energy's ESG director Edita Adamcikova

Yes, you've noticed: the price of oil is going up. But I'm not referring to the black stuff we draw out the ground, but rather the golden stuff you put on your salad. This year, the price of olive...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Risk

Global Briefing: World Cup 2026 faces extreme heat warnings
Risk

Global Briefing: World Cup 2026 faces extreme heat warnings

Top footballers warn summer World Cups are under threat from climate impacts, Octopus Energy continues German expansion plans, and Canada pauses EV mandate

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 September 2025 • 7 min read
Should companies back natural or engineered carbon removals? The debate is heating up
Risk

Should companies back natural or engineered carbon removals? The debate is heating up

From reforestation and agroforestry, to BECCS and direct air capture - expert opinions differ on whether some carbon removal projects should be considered more 'durable' than others

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 September 2025 • 13 min read
'Nature's Price Tag': Nature loss could cost eight sectors up to $430bn a year
Risk

'Nature's Price Tag': Nature loss could cost eight sectors up to $430bn a year

Nature impacts could hit sectors such as retail, food production, and chemicals with costs exceeding $2tr over the next five years, study warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 September 2025 • 4 min read