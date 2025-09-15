What your salad can tell you about the cost of climate resilience

Businesses must develop strategies for climate change adaptation with the same urgency as decarbonisation, writes Viridor Energy's ESG director Edita Adamcikova
Yes, you've noticed: the price of oil is going up. But I'm not referring to the black stuff we draw out the ground, but rather the golden stuff you put on your salad. This year, the price of olive...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis