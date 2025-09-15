UK and US announce major partnership to deliver new wave of nuclear projects

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Rolls-Royce's vision for its new SMRs / Credit: Rolls-Royce
Image:

Rolls-Royce's vision for its new SMRs / Credit: Rolls-Royce

Governments and companies ink series of deals to advance plans for fleet of small modular reactors across the UK

The UK and US governments are poised to sign a wide-ranging new nuclear agreement, designed to accelerate the development of a series of new small modular reactors (SMRs) across the UK. The governments...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Global Briefing: World Cup 2026 faces extreme heat warnings

Octopus and Ming Yang ink new partnership to drive down wind energy costs

More on Nuclear

UK and US announce major partnership to deliver new wave of nuclear projects
Nuclear

UK and US announce major partnership to deliver new wave of nuclear projects

Governments and companies ink series of deals to advance plans for fleet of small modular reactors across the UK

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 September 2025 • 6 min read
EDF confirms plan to extend life of nuclear plants
Nuclear

EDF confirms plan to extend life of nuclear plants

Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power stations to continue generating until March 2028, following latest extension of 12 months

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 September 2025 • 2 min read
Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024
Nuclear

Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024

Sector delivers new wave of projects, as World Nuclear Association insists tripling of global capacity in support of net zero goals is both necessary and achievable

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 5 min read