The UK Nature Minister's in-tray is brimming with challenges and opportunities

clock • 4 min read

Since becoming Nature Minister recently, Mary Creagh has already launched a rapid review of the UK’s legally binding environment targets - but what are the most pressing issues? Pollination's Thea Philip shares her thoughts

First established in 2018, the role of Minister for Nature has a critical role in driving forward the UK government's policy agenda on natural world. The recent appointment of Mary Creagh MP to the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Insufficiently rigorous': Millions of carbon credits fail to secure high integrity label approval

06 August 2024 • 7 min read
02

Rachel Reeves advances plans for UK International Investment Summit

06 August 2024 • 4 min read
03

Shell inks 330MWh battery storage offtake agreement with BW ESS and Penso Power

06 August 2024 • 3 min read
04

Adidas, Target, and Zalando club together to stamp out footwear waste

06 August 2024 • 2 min read
05

Study: Separate carbon removal budget needed to meet global climate goals

06 August 2024 • 4 min read

More on Investment

Qatar Investment Authority to invest $180m in critical minerals specialist TechMet
Investment

Qatar Investment Authority to invest $180m in critical minerals specialist TechMet

Deal sees TechMet reach initial $300m fundraising target, as it looks to scale up investment in clean tech mineral supply chains

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 August 2024 • 1 min read
The UK Nature Minister's in-tray is brimming with challenges and opportunities
Investment

The UK Nature Minister's in-tray is brimming with challenges and opportunities

Since becoming Nature Minister recently, Mary Creagh has already launched a rapid review of the UK’s legally binding environment targets - but what are the most pressing issues? Pollination's Thea Philip shares her thoughts

Thea Philip, Pollination
clock 07 August 2024 • 4 min read
Quinbrook confirms $3bn raised for Net Zero Power Fund
Investment

Quinbrook confirms $3bn raised for Net Zero Power Fund

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners' closes fifth successive energy transition-focused fund, after attracting new institutional investors from US, Canada, Australia, UK, Sweden, Norway, and Finland

Amber Rolt
clock 02 August 2024 • 3 min read