World Benchmarking Alliance: 'Vast majority of large companies continue to take nature for granted'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Some of the world's biggest firms are failing to assess and measure nature impact, non-profit's latest Nature Benchmark study claims

The vast majority of companies do not fully understand how they impact and rely on nature, a failure which is hampering corporate efforts to protect the environment. That is the headline conclusion...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Utility Warehouse to fund three-year drive to restore Dartmoor's temperate rainforest

Royal Mint to 'mine' TV, laptop, and mobile phone circuit boards for gold

Most read
01

'Insufficiently rigorous': Millions of carbon credits fail to secure high integrity label approval

06 August 2024 • 7 min read
02

Rachel Reeves advances plans for UK International Investment Summit

06 August 2024 • 4 min read
03

Shell inks 330MWh battery storage offtake agreement with BW ESS and Penso Power

06 August 2024 • 3 min read
04

Fran Haycock: 'Sustainability needs brave and influential leadership to establish it from the outset'

06 August 2024 • 6 min read
05

Study: Separate carbon removal budget needed to meet global climate goals

06 August 2024 • 4 min read

More on Biodiversity

Utility Warehouse to fund three-year drive to restore Dartmoor's temperate rainforest
Biodiversity

Utility Warehouse to fund three-year drive to restore Dartmoor's temperate rainforest

Utility Warehouse and Moor Trees to plant 90,000 trees over the next three years to help regenerate Dartmoor's temperate rainforest

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 August 2024 • 4 min read
First continent-wide survey of Antarctic plant life to inform 'more targeted' conservation
Biodiversity

First continent-wide survey of Antarctic plant life to inform 'more targeted' conservation

Satellite sweep of Antarctic mosses, lichens and algae detects vegetation area roughly three times the size of Lake Windermere

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 August 2024 • 3 min read
Tor to Shore: Cornwall rewilding project given £265,000 National Lottery boost
Biodiversity

Tor to Shore: Cornwall rewilding project given £265,000 National Lottery boost

Cornwall Wildlife Trust secures funding to rollout rewilding efforts in area spanning Helman Tor through the Par River and surrounding farmland and down to the south coast

Amber Rolt
clock 01 August 2024 • 4 min read