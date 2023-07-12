The IMO missed its chance to truly support the green shipping industry

clock • 4 min read
The IMO missed its chance to truly support the green shipping industry

The global climate deal brokered at UN shipping talks lets down those companies committed to steering a greener future, writes Smart Green Shipping's Diane Gilpin

With the shipping industry alone responsible for three per cent of global carbon emissions, all eyes were on last week's International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) meeting. There was hope that real progress...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'No strong local support': Government rejects plans for Whitby 'Hydrogen Village' trial

11 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

South London brewery toasts the launch of offset-free 'carbon negative' pint

12 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Polluters must pay': Government to remove cap on fines imposed by environmental regulators

12 July 2023 • 3 min read
04

Adidas steps up with captured carbon trainer

12 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

Public and active transport is in decline, but what can businesses do about it?

11 July 2023 • 8 min read

More on Shipping

Port of Tilbury, RWE, and Mitsui join forces on green hydrogen hub plans
Shipping

Port of Tilbury, RWE, and Mitsui join forces on green hydrogen hub plans

Partners to explore options to decarbonise port infrastructure through new hydrogen production plant for the 'heart of Thames Freeport'

Charlotte Hall
clock 07 July 2023 • 3 min read
Nations chart course to deliver net zero shipping emissions 'close to 2050'
Shipping

Nations chart course to deliver net zero shipping emissions 'close to 2050'

Agreement slammed by campaigners as a 'wishy washy compromise' that fails to bring emissions-intensive sector in line with climate goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 July 2023 • 6 min read
The International Maritime Organisation is the only UN body to be headquarted in the UK | Credit: iStock
Shipping

Time to right the ship? Why this week's UN shipping talks are critical to global climate efforts

Campaigners urge developed nations to push for ambitious outcome at crucial UN shipping meeting after pre-talks yield 'pathetic' draft strategy

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 July 2023 • 6 min read