European governments deliver €500m boost to sustainable proteins sector

Stuart Stone
Credit: Nimrod Genisher
Credit: Nimrod Genisher

But fast-expanding industry warns public research funding is not being matched by coherent policy strategy to accelerate development of crucial low carbon sector

The European Union (EU) and its member states have awarded out almost half a billion Euros of funding to support the development of more sustainable proteins, according to new figures released by the Good Food Institute (GFI).

The trade body's latest State Of Global Policy report found that more than €477m has been provided to projects and companies that are working to develop more sustainable foods, such as plant-based and cultivated meat. The group said €370m was invested by European governments in 2022 alone, as policymakers looked to accelerate emissions reduction efforts and enhance food security.

Denmark alone announced nearly €91m to support the country's burgeoning plant-based sector and incentivise farmers to grow more protein-rich crops, according to the report. Meanwhile, the Dutch government launched a record-breaking €60m funding programme designed to accelerate the commercialisation of cultivated meat and precision fermentation techniques, as well as providing education and training to help workers take advantage of the jobs being created across the sector.

The UK committed €23m to build capacity, research, innovation, and business-led commercialisation in the sustainable protein industry, while France pledged up to €67m, and Finland awarded a €34m grant to fermentation start-up Solar Foods.

The European Union also increased sustainable protein research funding to €25m through the Horizon Europe programme, while the EU-backed EIT Food platform distributed €1.8m to plant-based meat, cultivated meat, and fermentation projects across its member states.

Overall, global public funding for the sector was found to have doubled last year to $635m.

However, Acacia Smith, senior policy manager at GFI Europe, said that despite the welcome funding conflicting protein strategies are sending the nascent industry "mixed messages".

"Sustainable proteins can deliver the meat people love at a fraction of the environmental cost, so it's an encouraging sign for food security and climate change that Europe is increasing its investment in this field," she said.

"But, with Italy trying to ban cultivated meat and other countries considering unnecessary plant-based labelling restrictions, Europe is sending mixed messages to researchers and companies who need certainty to deliver on their potential.

"The EU and national governments must develop coherent strategies to support the sector, and ensure regulatory processes are clear, to reap the benefits of their investments."

The release of the GFI's latest figures coincides with the launch of a breaded "chicken" cutlet composed of 80 per cent spirulina microalgae by alternative protein innovator SimpliiGood.

The start-up, which uses spirulina to mimic whole-muscle conventional meat, claims that 100 grams of its microalgae provides the equivalent protein of 200 grams of real chicken.

The news is the latest in a string of announcements from alternative protein companies. For example, last month UK-based cultivated meat start-up Uncommon secured $30m of backing to further develop its technology and secure regulatory approval for its cell-grown pork products, while BrewDog chief executive James Watt backed edible bug-based recipe box group Yum Bug to the tune of £200,000.

Advocates of cultivated and alternative proteing technologies maintain they can slash the carbon footprint of various food products by up to 90 per cent, while also slashing water, fertiliser, and pesticide use and freeing up more agricultural land for other purposes. 

'Bleeding money': Campaigners warn aviation tax loopholes are costing European governments €4m an hour

Adidas steps up with captured carbon trainer

