Decarbonising shipping doesn't have to be difficult: The role for ports in net zero

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 5 min read

Ports have a key role to play in delivering a net zero shipping industry, writes DP World's Andy Tam

By Andy Tam, senior manager for energy and decarbonisation at DP World. The case for accelerating decarbonisation across the world's ports and terminals is clear. The global maritime industry is...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Circular credit cards: Mastercard, HSBC, and TerraCycle launch card recycling scheme

22 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

Leading Conservative MPs launch pre-election push for bolder green agenda

22 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

Roadmap on Biodiversity Credits: UK and France launch new initiative to boost nature finance

22 June 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Not nearly enough progress': Church of England to fully divest from oil and gas firms over climate concerns

22 June 2023 • 6 min read
05

Survey: 'Range anxiety' easing among EV drivers

23 June 2023 • 5 min read

More on Shipping

MSC Euribia | Credit: MSC Cruises
Shipping

Cleaner cruising: MSC Cruises sets course for net zero emissions

Cruise operator reveals ambitions for maiden journey of new ship to be powered by bio-LNG as it seeks to demonstrate the potential for greener cruises

Amber Rolt
clock 26 May 2023 • 4 min read
Green shipping corridors must not strand island states
Shipping

Green shipping corridors must not strand island states

Plans being drawn up to incentivise low-carbon shipping must be inclusive and equitable, warns Tuvalu government official Asela Peneueta

Asela Peneueta, Government of Tuvalu
clock 15 May 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: DP World
Shipping

'Evolve and adapt': The art of floating new ideas at 'the UK's greenest container port'

Southampton is charting a course to cement its position as UK's greenest container port - and it has a detailed plan for delivering on its ambitious goals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 May 2023 • 17 min read