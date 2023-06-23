ONS: Businesses spending on environmental protection rises to £2bn

Businesses spent in excess of £2bn on environmental prevention and pollution reduction measures in 2021, reflecting an increase of 11 per cent compared with 2020, according to official new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The agency's latest Environmental Protection Expenditure (EPE) Survey, UK: 2021 revealed that a total of £2.1bn was spent over the course of the year on "prevention, reduction and elimination of pollution and any other degradation of the environment".

The survey was conducted by analysing a sample of around 3,000 businesses which operate across a number of high impact core industries, including mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning suppliers, water supply and sewerage, and waste management and remediation services.

It found that solid waste management activities accounted for almost half the spending, with £1bn invested. This was followed by wastewater management, which accounted for 29 per cent of the total, and the protection of ambient air and climate, which accounted for 15 per cent.

Diane Crowe, head of group sustainability at Reconomy, said the uptick in spending compared to previous years represented a "positive step".

"Despite the increasingly difficult economic climate it is important that businesses continue to invest in the protection of our environment," she added.

Crowe also stressed that "more can be done" to enhance environmental protection, adding that the results showed that 35 per cent of firms have still not yet begun to actively reduce emissions.

"Over the next few years, its essential that we see increased spend from more businesses across a range of sectors on environmental protection to compensate for environmental degradation and meet the urgent need to achieve our net zero goals," she added.

The report follows the publication earlier this year of the ONS' latest analysis of the Low Carbon and Renewable Energy Economy (LCREE), which found revenues across the sector rose 30.8 per cent in 2021 to £54.4bn - a growth rate that was four times faster than the rest of the economy.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.