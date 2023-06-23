Anthesis continues international expansion drive with Charlescannon deal

UK-based sustainability consultancy Anthesis has continued its international expansion, yesterday announcing a deal that will see it merge with Switzerland-based creative change agency Charlescannon.

The deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - is the latest in a string of acquisitions from Anthesis that mean it now boasts 1,250 sustainability specialists across offices in 23 countries.

Anthesis said the deal with Charlescannon was prompted by a rise in regulatory and stakeholder pressures for credible communications on sustainability goals and the risks surrounding greenwashing and the misrepresentation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Located in Geneva, Switzerland, close to the global headquarters of many of its clients, Charlescannon was founded in 2007 to with a mission to support sustainable brands through a range of creative strategies.

Its team now comprises more than 40 creative specialists, including strategists, copywriters, designers, project managers, photographers, videographers, and developers.

Having previously worked together on joint client collaborations for brands such as Nestlé, Anthesis said the deal will marry its experience of the complex ESG reporting market with Charlescannon's ability to translate science and analytics into a brand strategy which "drives impact and changes behaviours".

"Organisations progressing their sustainability goals deserve to be rewarded in brand value and positive stakeholder engagement, however growing nervousness around greenwashing accusations drives reluctance to communicate," said Stuart McLachlan, chief executive at Anthesis.

"By blending Anthesis' deep technical and scientific expertise with the creative and strategic approaches of the Charlescannon team, we're providing our clients with the necessary platform to communicate confidently, delivered by one team who can guide them throughout their sustainable performance journey."

Ben Pankhurst, founder and chief executive of Charlescannon: "creativity is the catalyst that inspires the 'doing' in sustainability. Together, we have the potential to accelerate transformative change and make sustainable performance a habit."

