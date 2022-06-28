The exclusive supplier of the Wimbledon Championship's iconic strawberries has successfully trialled a new Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which its developer claims could help slash global carbon emissions.

Hugh Lowe Farms - which has supplied the tennis tournament with strawberries for nearly 30 years - has deployed cutting-edge technology from mobile operator Vodafone that tracks the produce throughout its lifecycle, in the process identifying points at which environmental impacts can be reduced or yields improved.

Vodafone said that as the strawberries which arrive at The All England Lawn Tennis Club needed to be in the best possible condition it had provided Hugh Lowe Farms with a new tracker, which enables the farm to monitor the journey of each shipment. The technology provides detailed feedback on temperature, collisions, and vibrations in the packaging, which helps optimise journeys and minimise food waste.

Meanwhile, the supplier is also utilising Vodafone's MYFARMWEB platform to find and deliver operational efficiencies and emissions savings opportunities as the strawberries grow.

"Technology has the power to change society for the better and we can see it in action at Hugh Lowe Farms," said Nick Gliddon, business director at Vodafone UK. "Not only does our IoT technology help the team make their operations more efficient and produce the best strawberries, it also helps them be as environmentally friendly as possible by reducing excess water usage and minimising greenhouse gas emissions."

Vodafone estimates that the introduction of IoT technology could help agricultural industries save between 2.4 and 4.8 million tonnes of CO2 annually, while new technologies such as 5G and IoT could help the UK reduce its carbon emissions by as much as four per cent a year, particularly across the transport, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors.

The company recently announced it is to work with business customers around the world to deploy IoT technology in a bid to save more than 350 million tonnes of CO2e by 2030.

Strawberries are particularly susceptible to disease or damage, and it is hoped that the new technology will allow Hugh Lowe Farms to make informed decisions on how to optimise production and minimise losses, allowing for both better and more sustainable growing conditions, as well as increased yield and quality of crop for tennis fans this summer.

"It is a great privilege to be the sole provider of strawberries to Wimbledon, and that's a role we've had for nearly 30 years," said Marion Regan of Hugh Lowe Farms. "Now we're using Vodafone's cutting-edge technology to be able to deliver the best ever quality strawberries, all produced in a more sustainable way, for fans to enjoy."

The news comes just weeks after Vodafone switched on the UK's first wind and solar-powered mobile phone mast at a site in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The specially-designed mast is to provide 4G coverage to the community of Eglwyswrw, but unlike conventional mobile network infrastructure it has been developed to operate without the need for a connection to the electricity grid. If the initial trial proves successful, Vodafone hopes the masts could provide connectivity to so-called 'not-spots' in the UK's most remote and inaccessible locations, while also helping to slash carbon emissions.