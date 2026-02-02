Does Europe have a landfill emissions blindspot - and could it be about to get worse?

New study warns methane emissions from landfill sites are being overlooked by policymakers, and could soon be exacerbated by moves to expand the EU and UK emissions trading schemes
For over a decade scientists have been trying to solve the mystery of the world's missing methane emissions. Levels of methane in the atmosphere tend to be significantly higher than official methane emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis