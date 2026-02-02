Does Europe have a landfill emissions blindspot - and could it be about to get worse?

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Does Europe have a landfill emissions blindspot - and could it be about to get worse?

New study warns methane emissions from landfill sites are being overlooked by policymakers, and could soon be exacerbated by moves to expand the EU and UK emissions trading schemes

For over a decade scientists have been trying to solve the mystery of the world's missing methane emissions. Levels of methane in the atmosphere tend to be significantly higher than official methane emissions...

More on Waste

