Study: Food and drink businesses wasting 117 tonnes of food a year on average

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Research suggests food and beverage businesses lose an average of 12 per cent of their fresh or perishable stock every year

British food and beverage businesses waste an average of 117 tonnes of food a year at a cost of £159,599 per company, according to new research. The study - which was conducted by Censuswide and commissioned...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'First of a kind': National Grid and TenneT Germany unveil plans for offshore wind interconnector

'Exchange for Change': Branding confirmed for upcoming Deposit Return Scheme

More on Waste

Study: Food and drink businesses wasting 117 tonnes of food a year on average
Waste

Study: Food and drink businesses wasting 117 tonnes of food a year on average

Research suggests food and beverage businesses lose an average of 12 per cent of their fresh or perishable stock every year

Amber Rolt
clock 27 January 2026 • 2 min read
'Turn a double loss into a double win': Report calls on businesses to tackle $540bn global food waste bill
Waste

'Turn a double loss into a double win': Report calls on businesses to tackle $540bn global food waste bill

Retailers, food companies, and farmers urged to recognise food waste is a business critical issue

Amber Rolt
clock 06 January 2026 • 4 min read
Study: UK families expected to throw away 50 million sprouts this Christmas
Waste

Study: UK families expected to throw away 50 million sprouts this Christmas

Brussels sprouts appear to be most unpopular veg as Brits overbuy for festive period, according to fresh polling

Jane Thynne, Farmers Guardian
clock 24 December 2025 • 2 min read