This Tax is Pants: The case for removing VAT on reusable period-proof underwear
VAT on most sanitary products was ditched last year, but not for environmentally-friendly, reusable, period-proof underwear, writes Modibodi founder and CEO Kristy Chong
Rishi Sunak began 2021 by declaring "sanitary products are essential, so its right that we do not charge VAT". The government dined out on the announcement that they had "ended the tampon tax", so that...
More news
This Tax is Pants: The case for removing VAT on reusable period-proof underwear
VAT on most sanitary products was ditched last year, but not for environmentally-friendly, reusable, period-proof underwear, writes Modibodi founder and CEO Kristy Chong
UK backs Taiwan offshore wind project with £200m of credit guarantees
UK Export Finance claims to have now provided £500m support since 2019 for three wind projects in Taiwan
Judge overturns approval for 1.8GW Norfolk Vanguard project
Judge upholds local resident's appeal against wind farm cabling and substation infrastructure forcing government to formally reconsider plans
Waitrose and Riverford hail progress in driving down plastic packaging
Supermarket to halve single use plastics in its Easter eggs and confectionary, as Riverford ditches plastic bags in its delivery boxes