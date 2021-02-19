This Tax is Pants: The case for removing VAT on reusable period-proof underwear

  • Kirsty Chong, Modibodi
VAT on most sanitary products was ditched last year, but not for environmentally-friendly, reusable, period-proof underwear, writes Modibodi founder and CEO Kristy Chong

Rishi Sunak began 2021 by declaring "sanitary products are essential, so its right that we do not charge VAT". The government dined out on the announcement that they had "ended the tampon tax", so that...

