Britain's right-wing tabloids have turned to 'green nationalism' to sell climate action
Keele University lecturer in media and culture Pawas Bisht assesses recent climate action campaigns launched by the likes of The Sun and the Daily Express
Britain's right-wing tabloids have historically not been champions of action on climate change and other environmental issues. In fact they have prominently opposed such action, regularly providing space...
This Tax is Pants: The case for removing VAT on reusable period-proof underwear
VAT on most sanitary products was ditched last year, but not for environmentally-friendly, reusable, period-proof underwear, writes Modibodi founder and CEO Kristy Chong
Labour slams 'shambolic delivery' of Green Homes Grant scheme, as reports suggest scheme could be axed
Intervention comes as Labour leader Keir Starmer laments businesses 'waiting for politicians to catch up' on climate action
UK backs Taiwan offshore wind project with £200m of credit guarantees
UK Export Finance claims to have now provided £500m support since 2019 for three wind projects in Taiwan