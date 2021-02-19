Britain's right-wing tabloids have turned to 'green nationalism' to sell climate action

Both The Sun and the Daily Express have launched new green campaigns in recent weeks
Both The Sun and the Daily Express have launched new green campaigns in recent weeks
  • Pawas Bisht, Keele University
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Keele University lecturer in media and culture Pawas Bisht assesses recent climate action campaigns launched by the likes of The Sun and the Daily Express

Britain's right-wing tabloids have historically not been champions of action on climate change and other environmental issues. In fact they have prominently opposed such action, regularly providing space...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news