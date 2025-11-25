The government should take its own advice to build strong foundations for UK buildings

clock • 4 min read

The Warm Homes Plan budget must be protected - its heat pump grants deliver £1.27–£1.90 in societal benefits for every £1 spent, writes Andy Hackett from the Centre for Net Zero

One of Rachel Reeves' favoured phrases is to "build strong foundations" for the UK economy. She's right - it needs deep structural change, not sticking plasters or short-term fixes to get through another...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Taxation

Reports: Chancellor to roll out 'pay-per-mile tax' for EV drivers
Taxation

Reports: Chancellor to roll out 'pay-per-mile tax' for EV drivers

Rachel Reeves preparing 3p-per-mile EV charge to offset decline in fuel duty revenues, as industry warns proposals would slow adoption and prove 'self-defeating'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 November 2025 • 5 min read
VAT axe or levy lever?
Taxation

VAT axe or levy lever?

The government has signalled it wants the Budget to reduce energy bills - reforming the system of green levies should be the obvious mechanism for doing so

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 November 2025 • 6 min read
Heat batteries can play a key role in decarbonising homes - but they need Treasury support
Taxation

Heat batteries can play a key role in decarbonising homes - but they need Treasury support

Extending VAT relief to include heat batteries is crucial if this technology is to reach the households that need it most and help the UK meet its decarbonisation goals, writes former DESNZ Minister Lord Callanan

Lord Callanan
clock 17 October 2025 • 3 min read