Labour slams 'shambolic delivery' of Green Homes Grants, as reports suggest scheme could be axed

Intervention comes as Labour leader Keir Starmer laments businesses 'waiting for politicians to catch up' on climate action

Labour has waded into the furore surrounding the Green Homes Grant scheme, slamming the government's "shambolic delivery" of the building retrofits programme and demanding answers as to why over £1bn of its funding looks set to be withdrawn, just as reports emerged suggesting the scheme could be scrapped altogether at the end of next month.

The Times reported this morning that the scheme was likely to be axed from the end of March with a cut off date for existing applications, despite a previous decision to extend it by a year to March 2022. The paper said it has been told the scheme will come to an end in March after only 22,165 grants worth £94.1m were issued, fuelling concerns that low consumer take up was undermining the scheme. An announcement could be made as early as next week, The Times reported.

However, while the government has insisted the £1.5bn scheme was designed to provide "a short-term economic stimulus", but that the "the prevalence of Covid-19 since the scheme's launch in September last year has led to an understandable reluctance on the part of the public to welcome tradespeople into their homes".

However, industry groups and environmental campaigners have rejected this interpretation, arguing the scheme's struggles were more the result of administrative delays and a failure of the government to give suppliers and installers sufficient time to scale up to meet growing demand. Their analysis was backed up yesterday by official government figures that showed that while only 2,600 homes have seen work completed under the scheme and just 21,000 households have had applications for vouchers approved, over 103,000 people have applied for vouchers since the scheme's launch. Reports have suggested some have waited over five months to find out if their applications have been successful.

As a result, much of the £1.5bn budget for the scheme running to the end of March 2021 has not been spent, but the government had said last week it would not be rolling over unspent funds to into next year, instead offering up just £320m for vouchers until the currently scheduled end of the scheme in March 2022.

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband said it was "vital" the government seek to make a success of the scheme - a central pillar of its green recovery agenda announced last summer - which he said had been "plagued" by administrative problems affecting both homeowners and installers alike.

And yesterday Miliband and his Labour colleagues Alan Whitehead and Matthew Pennycook wrote to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng demanding answers to a raft of questions on the scheme's budget, operation and management, as well as its future beyond April.

The letter laments the "hammer-blow" of the government's decision to effectively cut the scheme's funding by as much as £1.1bn, and alleges that on "multiple occasions" the government indicated unspent funding would be rolled over into next year.

It also raises concerns about the government's failure to publish details of the contract it awarded to US firm ICF to run the Green Homes Grant scheme.

"The problems with the scheme, and the revelation that it is being cut by more than £1bn is a major blow to businesses and homeowners across the country," it states. "With only six weeks left this financial year, businesses and consumers are desperate for clarity. We would be grateful for an urgent response to provide this clarity, and to lay out the tangible steps you are taking to fix the scheme to reassure the public that you still intend to make this scheme a success - despite evidence to the contrary."

Labour's intervention echoes calls yesterday from solar energy groups, energy efficiency installers, and landlords for efforts to fix "administrative failings" in the beleaguered programme. They also disputed the government's reasoning that householder Covid fears were to blame for its failures.

The government had initially announced an ambition to issue 600,000 vouchers through the scheme. BusinessGreen has repeatedly sought clarity from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as to whether this goal still stands given the planned reduction in the scheme's budget.

A BEIS spokesperson offered no further comment on the issue beyond a statement the government issued last week insisting the government remains "committed to building back better and greener from the pandemic" and highlighting the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan and the Treasury's upcoming Net Zero Review.

However, the government has unveiled new plans to try and expand the number of installers able to deliver upgrades through the scheme, with the launch yesterday of a new subsidised training for home energy efficiency retrofitting and low carbon heating installations.

Jess Ralston, analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank yesterday said the reports the scheme could be scrapped represented another blow to "the millions of families that wanted to upgrade their homes through this scheme".

"The government backtracking on its high-profile promises will make it difficult to build public confidence in future home upgrade programmes and will ultimately lead to higher energy bills for people already feeling the pinch," she said. "It is also clear that government claims that the Green Homes Grant is blighted by low demand are simply not true; more than a hundred thousand applications in the middle of a pandemic is clear evidence of this. Continuing to push this line is not only insulting to the thousands of families struggling with the application process but risks seriously impeding future schemes. The government should really know better."

She added it was now vital the government comes forward with clear measures to improve its domestic energy efficiency schemes. "There is near universal agreement that the scheme needs simplifying and extending, straightforward measures which can be delivered at the Budget without breaking the bank," she said. "If the government is serious about upgrading our leaky homes, this is the minimum next step."

The latest developments came as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer yesterday delivered a major speech setting out his vision for Britain's recovery from the coronavirus crisis, arguing that the UK government should put "tackling the climate emergency at the centre of everything we do".

Starmer denounced the government's approach to the Covid-19 crisis as short-termist, as he announced new Labour policies to offer start-up loans to help create 100,000 small businesses across the country and introduce a "British Recovery Bond" to help raise billions of pounds for the government's proposed National Infrastructure Bank.

In a speech that in parts echoed comments from CBI boss Tony Danker earlier this month, Starmer called for a new partnership between government and business, arguing that "we will only have a recovery if businesses can thrive".

"I believe in the power of active, enterprising government working alongside British business," he said. "Not because I believe business is something just to be tolerated or taxed, but because I know that government can't do this on its own."

Starmer said a new partnership with British businesses was the only way to build "a secure economy, strong families and a prosperous country".

"The vast majority of businesses know this too," he added. "They know the days of ignoring their social and climate responsibilities are long gone. In fact, many businesses are waiting for politicians to catch up."